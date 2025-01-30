CPEC’s SEZs To Revolutionise Pakistan's Chemical Industry, Says Zafar Iqbal
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Vice President Zafar Iqbal has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is poised to transform Pakistan’s industrial landscape, with Special Economic Zones (SEZs) emerging as a key driver of industrialisation and investment
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Vice President Zafar Iqbal has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is poised to transform Pakistan’s industrial landscape, with Special Economic Zones (SEZs) emerging as a key driver of industrialisation and investment.
During a meeting held at PCJCCI Secretariat on Thursday, he said that the chemical industry is a cornerstone of economic growth and can help benefit significantly from these strategically developed zones, promoting an environment for enhanced production, trade and foreign direct investment (FDI). The chemical industry with its critical role in multiple economic sectors, will gain access to modern facilities, uninterrupted power supply and seamless connectivity to international markets, he added.
VC PCJCCI said that CPEC’s SEZs provide a structured framework for the chemical industry by offering tax incentives and simplified regulatory procedures.
These benefits make Pakistan an attractive destination for both local and international investors looking to capitalise on the growing demand for chemicals in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture and manufacturing. The development of SEZs is expected to lower production costs through improved logistics and supply chain efficiencies, he said and added that with dedicated industrial clusters, chemical manufacturers will benefit from economies of scale, increased exports, and strengthened collaborations with Chinese and international enterprises.
As CPEC progresses, he said, the chemical industry’s integration with SEZs will play a vital role in boosting Pakistan’s industrial output and positioning the country as a regional hub for chemical production. The future holds immense promise, and with strategic planning and investment, the sector is set to witness unprecedented growth, he added.
Recent Stories
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI lacks democratic mindset: Senator Talal2 minutes ago
-
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military helicopter near Washi ..4 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Productio ..8 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul12 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector12 minutes ago
-
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth12 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man12 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief19 minutes ago
-
Dialogue is key to resolving issues: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan4 minutes ago
-
AJK cabinet decides to celebrate Kashmir solidarity day4 minutes ago