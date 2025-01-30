Open Menu

CPEC’s SEZs To Revolutionise Pakistan's Chemical Industry, Says Zafar Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Vice President Zafar Iqbal has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is poised to transform Pakistan’s industrial landscape, with Special Economic Zones (SEZs) emerging as a key driver of industrialisation and investment

During a meeting held at PCJCCI Secretariat on Thursday, he said that the chemical industry is a cornerstone of economic growth and can help benefit significantly from these strategically developed zones, promoting an environment for enhanced production, trade and foreign direct investment (FDI). The chemical industry with its critical role in multiple economic sectors, will gain access to modern facilities, uninterrupted power supply and seamless connectivity to international markets, he added.

VC PCJCCI said that CPEC’s SEZs provide a structured framework for the chemical industry by offering tax incentives and simplified regulatory procedures.

These benefits make Pakistan an attractive destination for both local and international investors looking to capitalise on the growing demand for chemicals in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture and manufacturing. The development of SEZs is expected to lower production costs through improved logistics and supply chain efficiencies, he said and added that with dedicated industrial clusters, chemical manufacturers will benefit from economies of scale, increased exports, and strengthened collaborations with Chinese and international enterprises.

As CPEC progresses, he said, the chemical industry’s integration with SEZs will play a vital role in boosting Pakistan’s industrial output and positioning the country as a regional hub for chemical production. The future holds immense promise, and with strategic planning and investment, the sector is set to witness unprecedented growth, he added.

