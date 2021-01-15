UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEIC Board Of Management Meets

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

CPEIC Board of Management meets

Board of Management (BoM) of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) met at conference hall of hospital here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :board of Management (BoM) of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) met at conference hall of hospital here on Friday.

Presided over by Main Naseem Rehman and attended by CPEIC ED, Dr Rana Altaf, MS, Dr Rafiq Akhtar, Dr Kamran Ahmed, Dr Hania Shahid Naseem, Ditector Finance,Fakhar Bashir and others the meeting gave go ahead of many agenda item.

Purchase Disposable item, medicines , annual maintenance of machines, extension of employees of different categories , and others items were approved, said a press release issued here.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Hania

Recent Stories

Nine establishments fined for violating COVID-19 c ..

21 minutes ago

29 arrested over illegal gas decanting, selling lo ..

51 seconds ago

Exxon probed over Permian Basin valuation: report

52 seconds ago

Governor Punjab hosts PFUJ delegates at Governor's ..

55 seconds ago

Virus surge pushes Spain regions to tighten curbs

6 minutes ago

New migrant caravan leaves Honduras in pursuit of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.