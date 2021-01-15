CPEIC Board of Management meets

Board of Management (BoM) of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) met at conference hall of hospital here on Friday

Presided over by Main Naseem Rehman and attended by CPEIC ED, Dr Rana Altaf, MS, Dr Rafiq Akhtar, Dr Kamran Ahmed, Dr Hania Shahid Naseem, Ditector Finance,Fakhar Bashir and others the meeting gave go ahead of many agenda item.

Purchase Disposable item, medicines , annual maintenance of machines, extension of employees of different categories , and others items were approved, said a press release issued here.