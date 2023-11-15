Open Menu

CPEIC Expansion To Benefit Thousands Of People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 11:17 PM

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) is treating people suffering from heart diseases beyond its resources especially the expansion of health facility will benefit thousands of people

These views were expressed by Chairman Board of Management CPEIC, Management Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi while presiding over the 26th meeting.

He said that after the operationalization of the second phase of the hospital, the performance of doctors will improve on the one hand while on the other hand, better medical facilities will be provided to patients.

In the board meeting, the chairman was told that from January 23 to October 23, 2023, 136,412 patients visited the outdoor emergency.

Some 57153 new patients were in the outdoor ward, while 184462 old patients were examined by the hospital doctors.

In the last nine months, 1555 patients underwent surgery while 5170 patients were treated through angioplasty.

10920 patients underwent angiography. Similarly, 19415 patients underwent echocardiography. Angiography of 2955 children while 1140 patients were diagnosed through ETT. Ultrasound of 36237 patients, Doppler test 2765, 3260 x 6375 city scan while 65943 patients were tested by hospital laboratory and 394,675 patients were provided with free medicines from the hospital pharmacy.

Chairman Roomi and Board members appreciated the performance of doctors and paramedical staff.

