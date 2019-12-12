UrduPoint.com
CPEIC Gets EQAS Award In Clinical Chemistry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:45 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ): The Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) achieved an External Quality Assurance Services( EQAS) award by US Bio Rod to pathology labs for showing quality results in clinical chemistry.

CPEIC Head of Pathology department Dr Syed Khizar Abbas told APP on Thursday that the EQAS was external quality assurance services that was given by Bio Rod US to labs after one year of assessments of tests when results were produced at the same quality level as of the US.

Now the CPEIC laboratory had achieved the second certificate in clinical chemistry for 2018-2019 after 2017-18, he said.

Quality assurance was an essential component of pathology and few labs were accredited for quality assurance certification, he said, adding that the certificate was an indicator for good pathology services being provided to patients of the CPEIC.

The pathologist termed the achievement result of team work and excellent support from admininstration of the CPEIC, especially Executive Director CPEIC Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad and MS Dr Faheem Labar.

He said that his team would put up its best efforts to maintain standards of tests to extend the best services to patients in future too.

