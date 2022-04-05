UrduPoint.com

CPEIC New OPD To Go Functional In First Week Of May: ED

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 10:03 PM

New Out Patient Department (OPD) of Chaudhary Perviaz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) will go operational by first week of May this year, said Executive Director Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed on Tuesday

Addressing CPEIC board of Management meeting with faculty here, he underlined the need of further strengthening cooperation by the health facility and Nishtar Medical University.

He asked faculty to accomplish ongoing supervisory classes of MS and MD courses under UHS and ensured his full cooperation in this connection.

Earlier, BoM discussed in detail about challenges faced by different departments of CPIC and its solution.

Matters pertaining to Health Card and public problems also came under discussion.

It was also decided to compile written record in this context.

