CPEIC performs marvelous work to install ICD to a patient to control heart rhythm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Doctors of Chaudhary Perveze Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on Sunday performed marvelous work by successfully installing Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD) which helped to control heart rhythm, by addressing the complication of irregular heartbeats.

An implantable Cardioverter-Defiberillator is a small battery powered device, placed in the chest to detect and stop irregular heartbeats.

Assistant Professor Dr Suhail Saleemi, under supervision of Prof Dr Bilal Qureshi and Prof Tariq Abbas installed the ICD to a patient in the CPEIC.

Dr Suhail termed it remarkable success and stated that it would help improve health quality.

Dr Hamza Ghaffor maintained that the ICD success would help facilitating thousands of patients of south Punjab.