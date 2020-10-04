UrduPoint.com
CPEIC Performs Surgery Without Opening Chest For Heart Diseases In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

CPEIC performs surgery without opening chest for heart diseases in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :A team of doctors of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) conducted first-ever Minimum Invasive Surgey (MIS) in Punjab of four patients successfully.

Executive Director CPEIC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, told APP on Sunday that experts from National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases trained the health facility team during a two days workshop.

He informed Dr Pervaiz Chaudhry of NICVD, Karachi along with team trained CPEIC medics adding that assistant professor of cardiac surgery, Dr Yasir Khakwani and his team conducted surgery for complicated heart diseases without opening chest of the patients through MIS.

The CPEIC will start this Minimum Invasive Surgery within two months on regular basis, the ED informed In this workshop four patients are operated for AVR ,MVR and ASD , Dr Altaf said and added that all patients are stable without any complications.

The patient benefited by very small incision and can be mobilised fast without any pain while in classical operation incision is on sternum and healing takes long time but with MIS, the surgery incision was on one side in few cm long, he explained.

The patient pain is lesser and can be discharged earlier through this procedure, he maintained.

Cost wise also less as hospital stay is less compared with the classical method CPEIC will lead in this new technique and start MIS soon by its own surgeons, he hoped.

