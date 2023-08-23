Open Menu

CPEIC To Have 250 Beds Inn Facility For Patients Attendants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:56 PM

CPEIC to have 250 beds inn facility for patients attendants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :An inn consisting of 250 beds will be constructed with Rs 200 million at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute Cardiology(CPEIC) under its extension project.

Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak said on Wednesday Punjab government had approved the PC-I of 4 storey building.

He expressed these views during his visit to the extension of CPEIC here.

He stated that the extension of the health facility would be made functional by next month, adding that 208 bedded wards on the second floor would be accomplished by Sept 15.

The commissioner stated that doctors, paramedics hostels and basements would be completed by the end of the current year and added that work on the Rs 3 billion project was being expedited.

Khattak said that two floors of the extension were already functional.

Later, he talked to patients and the attendants and asked about the healthcare facilities being provided to them.

