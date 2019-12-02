UrduPoint.com
CPFTA Phase II: Pakistani Traders To Get Chance To Export 313 New Products To Chinese Markets: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:14 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that with the implementation of Phase-II of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) Pakistani traders would get chance to export 313 new products to Chinese markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that with the implementation of Phase-II of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) Pakistani traders would get chance to export 313 new products to Chinese markets.

In a series of tweets here, she said that Pakistan already had concession of zero duty facility on 742 products and with implementation of CPFTA Second Phase, Pakistan would be allowed to export 1047 products to China.

Congratulating the iron-brother over start of Phase-II of CPFTA, she said that this was good news for the people and friends of both countries.

She said that in coming days, more good news about China Pakistan Economic Corridor and bilateral friendship would come.

Dr Firdous said that free trade agreement was not only manifestation of bilateral friendship and unbreakable bonds but it would provide Pakistani traders an opportunity to export their goods to Chinese markets with zero-duty.

She expressed the hope that Pakistan's textile sector would get maximum benefit from this agreement. Besides, she said that agriculture sector, leather products producers, confectionery and biscuits producers would also take full advantage from the agreement.

