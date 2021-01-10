CPGC suspends 7 employees for showing negligence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :In view of a preliminary inquiry, the Central Power Generation Company (CPGC) has suspended seven of its employees working under Plant Manager-III for showing negligence that caused the electricity failure.

The suspended employees include Adl. Plant Manager Suhail Ahmed, Junior Engineer Deedar Ali Channa, Foreman, Ali Hassan Golo, Operator Ayyaz Hussain Dahar and Saeed Ahmed , besides attendants Siraj Ahmed Memon and Ilyas Ahmed, said a notification issued here Sunday.