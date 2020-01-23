UrduPoint.com
CPHGC Honoured For CSR Work In Balochistan Outstanding Commitment To Local Communities & Sustainability

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:36 PM

CPHGC Honoured for CSR Work in Balochistan Outstanding Commitment to Local Communities & Sustainability

China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd was recognized for its outstanding commitment to local communities in Hub, Lasbella, Balochistan through sustainable CSR initiatives, at the recently held 12th CSR Summit 2020, in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020) China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd was recognized for its outstanding commitment to local communities in Hub, Lasbella, Balochistan through sustainable CSR initiatives, at the recently held 12th CSR Summit 2020, in Islamabad. Honourable Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Malik Amin Aslam, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Climate Change, Ms. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Mr. Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, graced the occasion.

The following Awards were received on behalf of CPHGC by Ms. Ambreen Shah, Vice President Legal & Corporate Affairs, Mr. Yin Jiangang, Head of Human Resources and Mr. Feng Xiaobin, Senior Manager, Administration, respectively:

  1. Community Development & Services (Floating Fishermen-Jetty at Allana Goth)
  1. Education (TCF School and Apprentices from Lasbella)
  2. Fund Raising & Disaster Management (Lasbella Flood Relief).

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Ambreen Shah, Vice President, Legal & Corporate Affairs reiterated CPHGC’s commitment to the local communities. She said that despite CPHGC being a young company as we recently went into commercial operations in August 2019, we have been doing CSR Projects from the first year we started the Plant construction and did as much as possible even though the Company was not in commercial operations and not earning.

We believe that one should not wait for the perfect moment but do whatever is possible at all stages.

CSR and environment protection are both important to CPHGC. We came up with our community projects as per our assessment of what is required in that area based on our interactions with locals and the local Authorities.

We respect diversity and equality. We have Chinese, Pakistanis and a sizable number of women employees in our Company. Like Chairman Mao said, “Women hold up half the sky.” This is true and we ensure recruitments only on merit and competence and not on gender or nationality basis.

CPHGC has an active CSR program. Since 2016 the company has spent PKR 124 million on various sustainable CSR initiatives. These include the Floating Fishermen-Jetty at Allana Goth; the Clean Hub City program; training of local students and provided them with employment at the Plant; providing relief supplies to the flood affected people of District Lasbella and a school with The Citizen’s Foundation (TCF) in Gaddani area of Lasbella.

