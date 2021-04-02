UrduPoint.com
CPI Inflation Increases 9.1 Percent In March

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:17 PM

CPI inflation increases 9.1 percent in March

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased by 9.1 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in March 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.7% in the previous month and 10.2% in March 2020. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in March 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.8% in the previous month and an increase of 0.02% in March 2020.

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 8.7% on year-on-year basis in March 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.6% in the previous month and 9.3% in March 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.3% in March 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.3% in the previous month and an increase of 0.1% in March 2020.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 9.5% on year-on-year basis in March 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.8% in the previous month and 11.7% in March 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.5% in March 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.1% in March 2020.

Likewise, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 18.7% in March 2021 as compared to an increase of 11.9% a month earlier and an increase of 11.8% in March 2020. On MoM basis, it increased by 5.7% in March 2021 as compared to an increase of 3.1% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.3% in March 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 14.6% in March 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.5% a month earlier and an increase of 9.

3% in March 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 3.7% in March 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.2% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.9% in corresponding month i.e. March 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy, increased by 6.3% on (YoY) basis in March, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.4% in the previous month and 7.4% in March, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in March, 2021 as compared to increase of 1.1% in previous month, and an increase of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. March, 2020.

The rural core inflation increased by 7.3% on (YoY) basis in March, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.7% in the previous month and 9.4% in March, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3% in March, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.5% in previous month, and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. March, 2020.

The urban core inflation (Trimmed) increased by 8.1% on (YoY) basis in March, 2021 as compared to 7.9% in the previous month and 8.7% in March, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in March, 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.0% in the previous month and an increase of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. March, 2020.

The rural core inflation (trimmed) increased by 9.4% on (YoY) basis in March, 2021 as compared to 9.2% in the previous month and by 11.4% in March, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3% in March, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 0.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. March, 2020.

