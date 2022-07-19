UrduPoint.com

CPI Providing Protection Services To 39 Children

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

CPI providing protection services to 39 children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Child Protection Institute (CPI) was providing protection services to 39 children who were earlier subjected to child labour, Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Peerzada said on Tuesday.

In a statement , the minister said that National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) had addressed 182 complaints pertaining to child rights abuse related issues all across the country.

He also said that being cognizant of its international oblgations under Unted Nations Convention on the Rights of Child (UNCRC) to create child friendly society, the government had enforced the following laws to prohibit and discourage child labour.

