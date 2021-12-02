UrduPoint.com

CPJ Urges Indian Authorities To Drop Charges Against Kashmiri Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:11 PM

CPJ urges Indian authorities to drop charges against Kashmiri journalist

The New York-based Committee to Project Journalists has said that it stands in solidarity with Kashmiri journalist, Sajjad Gul, who has been harassed by authorities for his journalistic work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The New York-based Committee to Project Journalists has said that it stands in solidarity with Kashmiri journalist, Sajjad Gul, who has been harassed by authorities for his journalistic work.

The Committee to Project Journalists in a tweet reiterated its call on the Indian authorities to drop their investigation into Sajjad Gul and allow him to report without interference, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Gul was booked for a story published by The Kashmir Walla magazine on corruption in administration in Feb 2021. In a series of tweets he wrote he has been harassed since then.

He further said this is how journalists are being treated like criminals in Naya Kashmir under the Modi regime.

Related Topics

India Corruption Criminals Media

Recent Stories

PBC condemns target killing of lawyer in Karachi

PBC condemns target killing of lawyer in Karachi

7 minutes ago
 MCWU holds protest for regularization of contract ..

MCWU holds protest for regularization of contract employees

7 minutes ago
 Scientists Propose Cheaper Mass PCR Testing Method ..

Scientists Propose Cheaper Mass PCR Testing Method Not Dependent on Kits - Resea ..

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out US Links Putin-Biden Talks t ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out US Links Putin-Biden Talks to Ukraine Situation - Ryabkov

7 minutes ago
 European Commission Takes Romania, Spain to EU Cou ..

European Commission Takes Romania, Spain to EU Court Over Failure to Tackle Poll ..

7 minutes ago
 Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.