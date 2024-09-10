CPK delegation meets Additional IGP Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A 14-member delegation from Community Policing Karachi, led by its Chief Murad Soni, met with Additional IGP - Karachi, Javed Akhtar Odho, to discuss various issues related to law enforcement and public safety in the city.

The delegation included Deputy Chiefs Amir Chottani and Aqeeq Iqbal, along with other notable members such as Zeeshan Haris, Dr. Farah, Taimur Mustafa, and others, said a news release on Tuesday.

They expressed their satisfaction with the police's efforts to maintain peace and security in the city.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted crime-related challenges in various areas and discussed them in detail with the police chief, who assured them that these issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

CPK Chief Murad Soni also suggested upgrading the city’s CCTV cameras and enhancing technical support, proposals that the Additional IGP promised to consider.

Additional IGP Javed Akhtar Odho emphasized that the police force is undergoing modernization, with ongoing efforts on the Safe City Project and updates to the S-4 Project.

The meeting concluded with the delegation assuring the police chief of continued cooperation and expressing their best wishes for the future.