UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPNE Condoles With Its Senior Members Imtiaz Qazi & Shah Mir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 06:47 PM

CPNE condoles with its senior members Imtiaz Qazi & Shah Mir

Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) President, Arif Nizami and its Secretary General, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khattak have condoled the death of Ms. Qazi,mother of Imtiaz Qazi, Editor, daily Tameer e Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) President, Arif Nizami and its Secretary General, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khattak have condoled the death of Ms. Qazi,mother of Imtiaz Qazi, Editor, daily Tameer e Sindh.

In a joint condolence message the CPNE office bearers prayed eternal peace for the departed soul who also happened to be grand mother of Shah Mir Qazi, another active member of CPNE.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan

Recent Stories

SpaceX Forced to Postpone Crew Dragon Emergency In ..

4 minutes ago

Three day "Sindh Cultural Festival" kicks off in T ..

4 minutes ago

Reham Khan says "These people have no capacity to ..

38 minutes ago

Minister takes notice of suicide attempt by Muridk ..

4 minutes ago

KP Food Authority discards 1000 liter adulterated ..

4 minutes ago

Iraq Not 'Battlefield' for Political Confrontation ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.