CPNE Condoles With Its Senior Members Imtiaz Qazi & Shah Mir
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) President, Arif Nizami and its Secretary General, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khattak have condoled the death of Ms. Qazi,mother of Imtiaz Qazi, Editor, daily Tameer e Sindh.
In a joint condolence message the CPNE office bearers prayed eternal peace for the departed soul who also happened to be grand mother of Shah Mir Qazi, another active member of CPNE.