CPNE delegation calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editor (CPNE) called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday.

They discussed problems being faced by the newspaper industry which include dues of advertisements, and other issues.

The delegation was led by CPNE General Secretary Aamir Mahmood, among others were Dr Jabbar Khattak, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Ijazul Haq, Anwar Sajidi, Saeed Khawar, Syed Mudasir, Mudasir Alam and others.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the role of journalism could not be set aside in the establishment and continuity of democracy.

He said that the newspapers were still authentic source of information. The newspaper industry had been affected due to social media.

He said that he would talk to the relevant officials regarding the issues related to newspapers.