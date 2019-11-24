CPNE hails proposed media safety legislation: stress early implementation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Appreciating media safety legislation announced by Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani, the participants at a multi-stakeholders meeting, emphasized the need to notify a liaison committee for early implementation of the legislation.

The Media stakeholders also decided that Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and Freedom Network (FN) would formulate a media safety charter with its workplan and timelines besides compliance mechanism.

Third of its series, a multi-stakeholders meeting was organized here by the CPNE in collaboration with FN.

The meeting was attended by a large number of media representatives including Dr Jabbar Khattak, Secretary General CPNE, Iqbal Khattak, Executive Director Freedom Network, Adnan Rehmat from International Media Support (IMS) Islamabad, Imtiaz Khan Faran, President Karachi Press Club, Syed Hassan Abbas from KUJ, Aamer Mehmood, Head of CPNE Media Safety Committee, Hamid Hussain Abidi, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Abdul Rehman Mangrio, Maqsood Yousufi, Sher Muhammad Khuhawar, Bashir Ahmed Memon, Usman Arab Sati,Sheherbano and others.

The meeting participants also decided to take all media stakeholderson board for its effective outcomes.