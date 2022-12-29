(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Council Of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) International Chapter USA on Thursday expressed serious concerns about the bad economy and growing terrorism in Pakistan during a meeting held in New Jersey.

The Council meeting participants clearly demanded the government of Pakistan that those who ruined Pakistan's economy and foreign policy could not be trusted at present whereas the state should get rid of the turncoats and electables and family dynasty politics that led to corruption and embezzlement in the country, a news release said.

The political and economic crises were taking the country to different sides, and anti-Pakistan forces and networks were exploiting this situation, it said. "The tension on Afghanistan Border is getting very serious and the terrorist attacks in different parts of Pakistan specially suicidal attacks in the Federal Capital of Islamabad really threatened the peace," the CPNE representatives said.

The publication of unauthorised audio and video tapes of parliamentarians involving women and leading politicians on social media was jeopardizing private and personal life and also embarrassing Pakistan internationally, they said.

The CPNE forum underlined that the Pakistani Media was also neglected and many journalists were assassinated and injured in the line of duty and their benefits and salaries were denied. It has demanded from the existing government to take sincere action to control inimical elements responsible for growing terrorism and the falling economy in the country.