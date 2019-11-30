UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPNE Launches Helpline For Legal Assistance Of Media Employees

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:55 PM

CPNE launches helpline for legal assistance of media employees

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has established a helpline to provide legal assistance to media employees against any kind of threat, harassment or intimidation.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has established a helpline to provide legal assistance to media employees against any kind of threat, harassment or intimidation.

The toll free helpline 021-111-276-375 is aimed at ensuring secure working environment for media employes and clamp down on dissent, help them in any kind of illegal detention and curb violence against them.

It provides services from 10 am to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday. Media employees can also register their complains through email at helpline@cpne.com, an official of CPNE told APP on Saturday.

Journalists can also get more information of their quires from website www.cpne.pk, he added.

He said that a number of legal aid organizations are attached with them to work on these complaints, adding, "We have a comprehensive mechanism through which we get help of their lawyers on legal issues reported by journalists and follow them till addressable of their grievances".

"Targeting journalist is a practice often observed to influence journalists from rendering their duties and apprise masses with the true situation of current scenarios which is highly commendable", he said adding, after in depth consultations, the Council has decided to establish this helpline for their support. The Council would also take further measures for the security of journalists, he said.

The CNPE has also started compiling of data-base of victimization of journalists and their families to keep up to date record of all such incidents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lawyers Media All From

Recent Stories

Iraqis keep up anti-regime demos despite PM's vow ..

5 minutes ago

Indian bowler facing corruption probe bags five wi ..

6 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city

15 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs37m from defaulters

15 minutes ago

Chairman HEC for strong international partnership ..

34 minutes ago

Verification of Tezgam affectees begins for compen ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.