CPNE launches helpline for legal assistance of media employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has established a helpline to provide legal assistance to media employees against any kind of threat, harassment or intimidation.

The toll free helpline 021-111-276-375 is aimed at ensuring secure working environment for media employes and clamp down on dissent, help them in any kind of illegal detention and curb violence against them.

It provides services from 10 am to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday. Media employees can also register their complains through email at helpline@cpne.com, an official of CPNE told APP on Saturday.

Journalists can also get more information of their quires from website www.cpne.pk, he added.

He said that a number of legal aid organizations are attached with them to work on these complaints, adding, "We have a comprehensive mechanism through which we get help of their lawyers on legal issues reported by journalists and follow them till addressable of their grievances".

"Targeting journalist is a practice often observed to influence journalists from rendering their duties and apprise masses with the true situation of current scenarios which is highly commendable", he said adding, after in depth consultations, the Council has decided to establish this helpline for their support. The Council would also take further measures for the security of journalists, he said.

The CNPE has also started compiling of data-base of victimization of journalists and their families to keep up to date record of all such incidents.