CPNE rejects proposal of establishing media courts

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) while expressing serious concerns on the announcement of Media Courts made by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, has rejected the proposal.In a statement issued here on Wednesday CPNE President Mr. Arif Nizami and Secretary General Dr. Jabbar Khattak said CPNE stands against any kind of discriminatory legislation and would oppose discriminator media law at all forums.CPNE had already rejected the draft of Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority."Press Council of Pakistan, PEMRA's Commission of Complaints, Wage board Implementation Tribunal and other laws and forums are very much there for resolution of such conflicts and issues" further added the statement.CPNE office bearers said formation of media courts is a discriminatory step and such move will be considered attack on media freedom and tantamount to increase pressure on the media and journalists.

They observed that government should extend its efforts for strengthening democratic culture, media freedom and right to expression through their acts instead of creating obstacles for smooth functioning of media.They suggested government to take measures for the protection of media freedom including fundamental rights enshrined by the constitution of Pakistan."Pakistani media is already facing immense direct and indirect pressures in these days and it is the duty of government to take measures for easing the ongoing pressures whereas the affairs of media should be dealt as per existing laws" they further added.

They demanded government to withdraw the announcement of discriminatory media courts at its earliest.