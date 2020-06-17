UrduPoint.com
CPNE Urges KP Govt Not To Ignore Regional Newspapers For Display Advertisements

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

CPNE urges KP govt not to ignore regional newspapers for display advertisements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) on Wednesday urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to release its display advertisements to the regional and local newspapers to bring them at par with those of other provinces.

The regional newspapers of KP should not be ignored for display advertisements as hundreds of journalists were their part as it was creating financial hurdles for them, a CPNE press release here said.

The CPNE said the regional newspapers were the mirror of local and regional people of KP.

