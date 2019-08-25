UrduPoint.com
CPNE Welcomes KP Govt Decision To Amend Newspapers Act 2013

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) has welcomed the decisions of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai for having directed the Information and Public Relations department to carry out necessary amendments in KP Newspapers, news Agencies and Book Registration Act 2013 as per the demand of CPNE. The CPNE lauded to exempt newspapers from the five percent KPRA tax, annual registration fee, ensure monthly payment of government advertisement.

In a joint press statement issued here on Sunday, CPNE Vice President Dr Hafiz Sanaullah Khan, CPNE KP Committee Chairman and Joint Secretary Tahir Farooq on behalf of the CPNE members have lauded the prompt action taken by the KP government to resolve the newspapers problems after delegation meeting with provincial information minister Shaukat Yousafzai.

They said that this would pave the way to bring the KP government and press more closer in the larger interest of the province.

A day earlier, a delegation of CPNE KP led b Dr Hafiz Sanaullah Khan and Committee Chairman Tahir Farooq met with the provincial minister and discussed various problems with him.

The Chief Minister has directed the department to carry out necessary amendments in KP Newspapers, News Agencies and Book registration act 2013 as per the demand of CPNE.

