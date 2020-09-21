CPO Addresses Public Complaints
Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:29 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) ,Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office on Monday to hear public complaints
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) ,Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office on Monday to hear public complaints.
A large number of people turned up for the Khuli kutchery and presented their applications on the occasion.
The CPO heard all the complaints and issued directives for redressal on priority basis.
He directed the police department to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of security for the life and property of people.