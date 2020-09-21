CPO addresses public complaints

City Police Officer (CPO) ,Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office on Monday to hear public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) ,Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office on Monday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people turned up for the Khuli kutchery and presented their applications on the occasion.

The CPO heard all the complaints and issued directives for redressal on priority basis.

He directed the police department to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of security for the life and property of people.