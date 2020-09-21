UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Addresses Public Complaints

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:29 PM

CPO addresses public complaints

City Police Officer (CPO) ,Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office on Monday to hear public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) ,Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office on Monday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people turned up for the Khuli kutchery and presented their applications on the occasion.

The CPO heard all the complaints and issued directives for redressal on priority basis.

He directed the police department to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of security for the life and property of people.

Related Topics

Police Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman ..

12 minutes ago

Zayed University joins elite Times Higher Educatio ..

24 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 72,388 COVID-19 t ..

39 minutes ago

Respect for each other's belief essential for achi ..

17 minutes ago

Fennel cultivation be initiated

17 minutes ago

Pakistan endeavoring to maintain peace in South As ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.