CPO Along With DC Visit Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium To Review Security

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 06:52 PM

City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani along with Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema visited to review security arrangements regarding Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches being started from March 1 to March 12 at Double Road Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani reviewed the security arrangements of the stadium and its surroundings and gave instructions to the officers for foolproof security.

CPO said that fool-proof security will also be provided to cricket teams and best traffic arrangements will be ensured.

The awareness banners regarding alternative routes and parking have been displayed on the main highways of Rawalpindi for the convenience of the citizens and to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes so that the citizens could remain be updated, he added.

