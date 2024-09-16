CPO Alongwith DC Visits Various Areas In Bid To Purge Rawalpindi From Encroachment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, along with Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, visited various areas in bid to purge city from encroachment.
During the visit, the both officials visited included Bara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Namak Mandi, and Sabzi Mandi to review the ongoing anti-encroachment operation.
The CPO stressed the need to eliminate all illegal encroachments, directing officers to take firm action, particularly on major highways, in markets, and in bazaars.
He pointed out that encroachments not only disrupt traffic but also cause significant problems for residents.
Both district and traffic police are collaborating with relevant departments to tackle these issues. The CPO assured that there will be zero tolerance for illegal encroachments, with the district administration fully supporting to clear these obstructions.
In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the CPO promised that Rawalpindi will be free from encroachments, aiming to improve traffic flow and ease congestion on roads.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews Eid Milad arrangements1 minute ago
-
AFI holds dengue awareness walk1 minute ago
-
Dera police finalize foolproof security plan for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW)2 minutes ago
-
District coordination committee reviews development projects2 minutes ago
-
Transport facilities for educational institutions reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with six bikes2 minutes ago
-
FCCI offices to remain closed on Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
FCAA KP vows to support BF in SCCI’ elections2 minutes ago
-
Bus hits motorcyclist to death2 minutes ago
-
SEF takes responsibility to functional inactive schools22 minutes ago
-
IFA conducts 24,137 operations, serves notices to 9346 food outlets22 minutes ago
-
Embracing Holy Prophet's teachings key to overcome prevailing challenges: President32 minutes ago