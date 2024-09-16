Open Menu

CPO Alongwith DC Visits Various Areas In Bid To Purge Rawalpindi From Encroachment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, along with Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, visited various areas in bid to purge city from encroachment.

During the visit, the both officials visited included Bara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Namak Mandi, and Sabzi Mandi to review the ongoing anti-encroachment operation.

The CPO stressed the need to eliminate all illegal encroachments, directing officers to take firm action, particularly on major highways, in markets, and in bazaars.

He pointed out that encroachments not only disrupt traffic but also cause significant problems for residents.

Both district and traffic police are collaborating with relevant departments to tackle these issues. The CPO assured that there will be zero tolerance for illegal encroachments, with the district administration fully supporting to clear these obstructions.

In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the CPO promised that Rawalpindi will be free from encroachments, aiming to improve traffic flow and ease congestion on roads.

