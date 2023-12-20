CPO appeals citizens to park bikes with double lock

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police and park motorcycles at safer places with double locks to prevent bike theft.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, CPO urged the citizens not to park the motorcycles in the street outside the houses and added that the motorbikes parked at unsafe places would be taken into police custody after two warnings.

All the shopkeepers should not allow anyone to park motorcycles in front of their market or shops without a double lock and shopkeepers should also follow themselves.

Likewise, police patrolling has also been increased to prevent bike theft, he added.

