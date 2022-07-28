UrduPoint.com

CPO Appointed Four SHOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 09:29 PM

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Thursday appointed new Station House Officer (SHOs) in four police stations

According to police spokesman, Inspector Muhammad Tariq Bin Aziz has been appointed as SHO at Civil Lines.

Sub-Inspector Aftab Ahmed has been appointed as SHO Morgah police station while, Sub-Inspector Zohaib Arif has been posted as SHO Rawat police station. Similarly, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Umar will take charge of Rata Amaral as SHO.

