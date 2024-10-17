- Home
CPO Appreciates Rawalpindi Police, LEAs In Ensuring Foolproof Security During SCO Summit
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 12:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani praised the efforts of the Rawalpindi Police and law enforcement agencies in ensuring foolproof security during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit from October 14 to 16 that ended successfully in Islamabad.
In a message, CPO Hamdani announced that all roads closed due to security measures have now been opened, and traffic was flowing normally across the city.
He gave credit to the police force for their dedication, saying, “Every officer of the Rawalpindi Police deserves appreciation for their tireless work”.
CPO Hamdani expressed gratitude to the citizens, traders, and civil society of Rawalpindi for their cooperation.
He also thanked the Pakistan Army, other security agencies, and the district administration for their support.
He emphasized that, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the security arrangements were conducted with diligence and commitment, reflecting the importance of the international event.
“I appreciate the hard work of the police force, who worked day and night to make this event a success,” CPO Hamdani concluded.
