CPO apprises parliamentarians on Police efforts for preventing crime in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ather Ismail on Friday met a delegation of members of the National and Provincial Assemblies here at Police Lines Headquarters and apprised the parliamentarians about the performance of Rawalpindi Police in eradication and prevention of crime in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ather Ismail on Friday met a delegation of members of the National and Provincial Assemblies here at Police Lines Headquarters and apprised the parliamentarians about the performance of Rawalpindi Police in eradication and prevention of crime in the district.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation and Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs), said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Ather Ismail said the protection of life and property of citizens was the first priority of Rawalpindi Police and for which all resources were being utilized.

He added that as per the vision of Punjab Government and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, all steps would be taken to improve service delivery.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Rashid Shafiq, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haji Amjad Mahmood, MPA Raja Rashid Hafeez, MPA Raja Saghir Ahmed, MPA Javed Kausar, MPA Chaudhry Sajid, MPA Chaudhry Adnan, MPA Ejaz Khan, MPA Abida Parveen, MPA Farrah Agha and other representatives besides SSP Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and Divisional SPs were present in the meeting.