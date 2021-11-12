UrduPoint.com

CPO Apprises Parliamentarians On Police Efforts For Preventing Crime In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:12 PM

CPO apprises parliamentarians on Police efforts for preventing crime in Rawalpindi

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ather Ismail on Friday met a delegation of members of the National and Provincial Assemblies here at Police Lines Headquarters and apprised the parliamentarians about the performance of Rawalpindi Police in eradication and prevention of crime in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ather Ismail on Friday met a delegation of members of the National and Provincial Assemblies here at Police Lines Headquarters and apprised the parliamentarians about the performance of Rawalpindi Police in eradication and prevention of crime in the district.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation and Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs), said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Ather Ismail said the protection of life and property of citizens was the first priority of Rawalpindi Police and for which all resources were being utilized.

He added that as per the vision of Punjab Government and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, all steps would be taken to improve service delivery.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Rashid Shafiq, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haji Amjad Mahmood, MPA Raja Rashid Hafeez, MPA Raja Saghir Ahmed, MPA Javed Kausar, MPA Chaudhry Sajid, MPA Chaudhry Adnan, MPA Ejaz Khan, MPA Abida Parveen, MPA Farrah Agha and other representatives besides SSP Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and Divisional SPs were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

National Assembly Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly Rashid Rawalpindi Abida Parveen All

Recent Stories

Authorities directed to check hoarding, overchargi ..

Authorities directed to check hoarding, overcharging of fertilizers

48 seconds ago
 DC reviews arrangements of measles, rubella vaccin ..

DC reviews arrangements of measles, rubella vaccination drive

50 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Concerned About Potential for Ethiopi ..

Blinken Says Concerned About Potential for Ethiopia to Implode if Conflict Not R ..

52 seconds ago
 US Imposes Ethiopia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individ ..

US Imposes Ethiopia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals, 4 Entities - Treasury

4 minutes ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Girls in Afghanistan at Increase ..

UNICEF Chief Says Girls in Afghanistan at Increased Risk of Child Marriage - Sta ..

4 minutes ago
 London, Brussels to intensify talks in N.Ireland t ..

London, Brussels to intensify talks in N.Ireland trade row: UK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.