CPO assigned special task of officials to solve traffic problem

On the directives of chief minister Punjab, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani assigned a special task to solve the traffic problems faced by the motorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 )

According to police spokesman, illegal parking should not be allowed outside the city's major markets, shopping malls, educational institutions and wedding halls.

A special plan should be formulated in Rawalpindi to make the flow of traffic efficient during rush hours, CPO Sajid Kayani said extra personnel should be deployed during the holidays to avoid rush.

The concerned sector in-charge will be responsible for the area where the citizens faced traffic problems, CPO warned.

In order to improve the flow of traffic, a special campaign should be launched in collaboration with the district administration to eliminate encroachments, he added.

Special teams should be deployed at the entrances and exits of the city to maintain the flow of traffic.

He directed to take strict action against overloading and over speeding vehicles.

Plan should be formulated for Islamabad and Murree highways on weekends to avoid rush.

Special campaign should be launched in markets and educational institutions for awareness of traffic rules.

Remove additional staff from offices and post them in the field immediately, he maintained.