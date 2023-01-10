CPO assures foolproof security to businesses

The delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) called on City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari here at Police Lines Headquarters on Tuesday

The delegation included President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, Group Leader Suhail Altaf, Senior Vice President Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shehzad, Former President Aamir Iqbal, Ahsan Sarosh Akram, Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Qazi Khalid Farooq and other officials were present on the occasion.

The CPO said the business community was the backbone of the country's economy.

He said all available resources will be used to solve the problems of the business community.

He assured them of foolproof security for their businesses and to eliminate crimes. Rawalpindi will be a cradle of peace, he added.

CPO said traders' problems were important to me, for which every possible effort will be made to resolve them.