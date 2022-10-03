UrduPoint.com

CPO Assures Full Support To Business Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Monday assured his full support to the business community in a meeting with the delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) here.

The newly elected president of the Chamber of Commerce, former president, officials and members were part of the delegation.

City Police Officer (CPO) congratulated the newly elected president of RCCI Saqib Rafiq on taking charge of his office.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that business community was the backbone of the economy.

The CPO termed the role of business community as crucial for promoting economic activities and lauded the efforts of the Rawalpindi Chamber.

He said all resources will be utilized to solve the problems of the community and to ensure security of their businesses.

The president of chamber thanked CPO and said that all possible cooperation would be extended to the police to eradicate crime in the city.

