Open Menu

CPO Attends Diwali, Congratulates Hindu Community

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

CPO attends Diwali, congratulates Hindu community

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar visited the Reconciliation Centre on Diwali to mark the Hindu festival of lights and brought together Hindu police personnel and members of the local Hindu community.

Addressing the ceremony, the CPO extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community, describing the festival as a celebration of light, joy and the triumph of good over evil. He highlighted Diwali as an opportunity to reinforce social harmony, brotherhood and peace, stressing the importance of respecting the cultural and religious traditions of every individual in the police force and the wider community.

He joined the Hindu community in cutting a celebratory Diwali cake, symbolizing unity and goodwill. Hindu police personnel and members of the local community expressed their joy, noting that the Diwali event organized by the police was a remarkable display of trust, solidarity and communal respect.

However, the celebration was widely lauded as a meaningful initiative to enhance interfaith unity and foster positive relations within the community.

Related Topics

Police Event Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

1 hour ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

1 hour ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

2 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

3 hours ago
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

4 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

4 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

5 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan