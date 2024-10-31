CPO Attends Diwali, Congratulates Hindu Community
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar visited the Reconciliation Centre on Diwali to mark the Hindu festival of lights and brought together Hindu police personnel and members of the local Hindu community.
Addressing the ceremony, the CPO extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community, describing the festival as a celebration of light, joy and the triumph of good over evil. He highlighted Diwali as an opportunity to reinforce social harmony, brotherhood and peace, stressing the importance of respecting the cultural and religious traditions of every individual in the police force and the wider community.
He joined the Hindu community in cutting a celebratory Diwali cake, symbolizing unity and goodwill. Hindu police personnel and members of the local community expressed their joy, noting that the Diwali event organized by the police was a remarkable display of trust, solidarity and communal respect.
However, the celebration was widely lauded as a meaningful initiative to enhance interfaith unity and foster positive relations within the community.
Recent Stories
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' concludes1 minute ago
-
PMYP, Bosnia agrees to explore avenues for collaboration in youth programmes1 minute ago
-
CS directs to monitor anti-polio campaign1 minute ago
-
Three fake price control magistrates arrested2 minutes ago
-
PU organises awareness seminar on breast cancer2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Japan bid farewell to Pakistani dignitaries, friends11 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on youth participation in elections held11 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University holds condolence reference for late Pro. Dr. Fouzia Kashif22 minutes ago
-
Combating smog: a vital step to save living creatures22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for utilizing all resources to wipe out polio from division31 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates solarization of colleges project31 minutes ago
-
Two youngsters killed as truck hits their motorcycle31 minutes ago