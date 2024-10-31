CPO attends Diwali, congratulates Hindu community

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar visited the Reconciliation Centre on Diwali to mark the Hindu festival of lights and brought together Hindu police personnel and members of the local Hindu community.

Addressing the ceremony, the CPO extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community, describing the festival as a celebration of light, joy and the triumph of good over evil. He highlighted Diwali as an opportunity to reinforce social harmony, brotherhood and peace, stressing the importance of respecting the cultural and religious traditions of every individual in the police force and the wider community.

He joined the Hindu community in cutting a celebratory Diwali cake, symbolizing unity and goodwill. Hindu police personnel and members of the local community expressed their joy, noting that the Diwali event organized by the police was a remarkable display of trust, solidarity and communal respect.

However, the celebration was widely lauded as a meaningful initiative to enhance interfaith unity and foster positive relations within the community.