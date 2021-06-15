UrduPoint.com
CPO Awarded Commendation Certificates Among Policemen

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:37 PM

CPO awarded commendation certificates among policemen

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to the police officers who traced big robbery in Cantonment area Singapore Plaza in a short time, police spokesman informed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to the police officers who traced big robbery in Cantonment area Singapore Plaza in a short time, police spokesman informed.

The CPO awarded SP Potohar Tasswar Iqbal and SDPO Cantt Azhar Hassan Shah, SHO Sub-Inspector Aizaz Azeem, Sub-Inspector Qasim Mahmood, Assistant Sub-Inspector Faisal Kamran, Assistant Sub-Inspector Zeeshan Sarwar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ishaq and Head Constable Ijaz Mughal.

Head Constable Yasir Noman, Head Constable Khalid Mahmood, Constable Abid Ali, Constable Adeel Javed, Constable Muhammad Ali, Constable Ali Raza and Constable Muhammad Tahir for their outstanding performance. The investigation team traced the robbery within 24 hours and arrested 2 accused and recovered Rs 7 million during robbery.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the police officers and personnel traced the incident of robbery in a short period of time and restore the trust between the police and the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

