CPO awarded commendation certificates to police cops for showing outstanding performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani have awarded commendation certificates and cash award to the police cops for their outstanding performance in combating crime.

According to police spokesman, CPO has given certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to Constables Aqib Masood, Usman, Sikandar Zaman, and Wajahat Ali for their dedication and hard work who bravely confronted notorious dacoits in the Naseerabad area.

CPO Hamdani emphasized that the Primary duty of the police is to protect the lives and property of citizens.

He assured that the Rawalpindi Police are committed to maintaining peace and order and working tirelessly to eliminate criminal activities.

He stated that such officials and jawan are pride of the department and their services in eliminating crime is laudable and commendable.