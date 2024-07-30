Open Menu

CPO Awarded Commendation Certificates To Police Cops For Showing Outstanding Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM

CPO awarded commendation certificates to police cops for showing outstanding performance

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani have awarded commendation certificates and cash award to the police cops for their outstanding performance in combating crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani have awarded commendation certificates and cash award to the police cops for their outstanding performance in combating crime.

According to police spokesman, CPO has given certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to Constables Aqib Masood, Usman, Sikandar Zaman, and Wajahat Ali for their dedication and hard work who bravely confronted notorious dacoits in the Naseerabad area.

CPO Hamdani emphasized that the Primary duty of the police is to protect the lives and property of citizens.

He assured that the Rawalpindi Police are committed to maintaining peace and order and working tirelessly to eliminate criminal activities.

He stated that such officials and jawan are pride of the department and their services in eliminating crime is laudable and commendable.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

11 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

11 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

11 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan