CPO Awards Cash Prizes, Certificates To Cops For Smashing Five Gangs Of Criminals
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Friday distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among police officers and Jawans on their performance that led arresting of 16 criminals of five gangs and recovery of looted valuables worth over Rs 10 million
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Friday distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among police officers and Jawans on their performance that led arresting of 16 criminals of five gangs and recovery of looted valuables worth over Rs 10 million.
The gangs were involved in car,motorcycle lifting and other cases in police areas of cantonment, Chelyak and Jalilabad, a police spokesman said.
Those awarded cash prizes and certificates included SP cantonment circle Javed Tahir Majeed, ASP cantonment Tayyab Wazir, SHO cantonment Majid Mumtaz, SHO Chelyak Mehtab Alam, SHO Jalilabad Rao Ali Hassan, and other officials.
Recent Stories
TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua
ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi
PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country
PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana ..
SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager
FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani
Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial
Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation
Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar
Teenager drowns in canal
Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua3 minutes ago
-
PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana Mashhood5 minutes ago
-
FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector5 minutes ago
-
Teenager drowns in canal19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saudi Arabia19 minutes ago
-
RTO teams visit city, cantt areas to encourage retailers to register for ‘Tajir Dost’ Scheme19 minutes ago
-
Azeri minister calls on PM Shehbaz24 minutes ago
-
Commandant Frontier Constabulary calls on Governor KP19 minutes ago
-
LHC denies bail to accused who attacked and injured policemen19 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar eulogizes hockey team players as ‘national heroes'3 minutes ago
-
Hamdard Foundation organises Naunehal Assembly3 minutes ago
-
105 power pilferers netted in South Punjab3 minutes ago