CPO awards cash prizes, certificates to cops for smashing five gangs of criminals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Friday distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among police officers and Jawans on their performance that led arresting of 16 criminals of five gangs and recovery of looted valuables worth over Rs 10 million.

The gangs were involved in car,motorcycle lifting and other cases in police areas of cantonment, Chelyak and Jalilabad, a police spokesman said.

Those awarded cash prizes and certificates included SP cantonment circle Javed Tahir Majeed, ASP cantonment Tayyab Wazir, SHO cantonment Majid Mumtaz, SHO Chelyak Mehtab Alam, SHO Jalilabad Rao Ali Hassan, and other officials.