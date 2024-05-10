Open Menu

CPO Awards Cash Prizes, Certificates To Cops For Smashing Five Gangs Of Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 08:09 PM

CPO awards cash prizes, certificates to cops for smashing five gangs of criminals

Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Friday distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among police officers and Jawans on their performance that led arresting of 16 criminals of five gangs and recovery of looted valuables worth over Rs 10 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Friday distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among police officers and Jawans on their performance that led arresting of 16 criminals of five gangs and recovery of looted valuables worth over Rs 10 million.

The gangs were involved in car,motorcycle lifting and other cases in police areas of cantonment, Chelyak and Jalilabad, a police spokesman said.

Those awarded cash prizes and certificates included SP cantonment circle Javed Tahir Majeed, ASP cantonment Tayyab Wazir, SHO cantonment Majid Mumtaz, SHO Chelyak Mehtab Alam, SHO Jalilabad Rao Ali Hassan, and other officials.

Related Topics

Police Car Circle Criminals Million

Recent Stories

TTP should be handled through coordination with Af ..

TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua

3 minutes ago
 ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day ..

ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi

5 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for vari ..

PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country

5 minutes ago
 PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance i ..

PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana ..

5 minutes ago
 SBP provides practicable foundation for eliminatio ..

SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager

4 minutes ago
 FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector

FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector

5 minutes ago
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-b ..

AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani

5 minutes ago
 Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal t ..

Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial

28 minutes ago
 Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamles ..

Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation

28 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar

Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar

20 minutes ago
 Teenager drowns in canal

Teenager drowns in canal

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate ..

Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saud ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan