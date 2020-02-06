CPO awards certificates, cash to policemen for showing performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas distributed commendation certificates and cash to the policemen for showing good performance and preventing crimes in their jurisdictions, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

The ceremony was held here at CPO office.

Ahsan Younas gave commendation certificates and awarded cash to SHO Rata Amral, SHO Sadiqabad and their teams for carrying out operations against anti social elements and in arresting the hardcore criminals.

CPO appreciated the performance of the policemen. He said police should play an effective role in controlling crime. It was prime responsibility of the police department to protect the lives and property of the citizens, he added.