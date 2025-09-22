CPO Awards Commendation Certificates To Outstanding Traffic Officers
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 11:05 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) In a commendable move to boost morale within the police force, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani have awarded commendation certificates and cash reward to officers who performed outstanding duties in maintaining traffic flow.
Among those honored was DSP City Traffic Zafar Alam, who received a certificate of appreciation and a cash reward for his outstanding performance. He was also declared “Officer of the Month.”
Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani said that officers who work extra hard to serve the public must be appreciated and encouraged.
CPO Hamdani said that keeping traffic moving smoothly is top priority and helping citizens are the main goals of traffic police. He explained that recognizing good officers like DSP Zafar Alam not only rewards their individual work but also encourages other officers to do their best.
The CPO added that such recognition ceremonies will be continued to honor officers who show dedication to their duties and serve people with commitment.
