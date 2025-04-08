CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen for Chaklala encounter

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to the policemen who took part in an encounter with a robbers’ gang in the area of Chaklala Police Station late Sunday night

Shakeel Kiani, the ring leader of an inter-district gang of robbers, was killed in the cross fire while his three accomplices escaped.

The CPO congratulated the police officers and men for their bravery and risking their lives in the line of duty despite the firing of dacoits led by Shakeel Kiani, the police spokesman said.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Civil Lines Mian Afzal Shah and SDPO Cantt Mirza Javed Iqbal received letters of commendation.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chaklala Inspector Hamid Kazmi, SHO Morgah Sub-Inspector Khalid Yar, SHO New Town Sub-Inspector Anwarul Haq, Sub-Inspector Mazhar Hanif, In-charge Chowki DHA Sub-Inspector Atif Sohail, In-charge Chowki Gulrez Sub-Inspector Luqman Pasha, Sub-Inspector Ishtiaq Haider, Assistant Sub-Inspector Samar Hussain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Asif Hussain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Umar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran Khalid, Head Constable Khurram Amir, Head Constable Ajmal, Head Constable Abdul Rashid, Constable Muhammad Raza, Constable Rafaqat, Constable Hamid and Constable Muhammad Tahir were awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

Shakeel Kiani was known as the ‘King of House Robbery’ among the criminal circles. He had been included in the list of most wanted robbers of Punjab for the last five years. He had been declared a proclaimed offender in dozens of robbery cases registered in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Vehari and Bahawalpur, and a murder case in Gujranwala. He had made a fake identity card in the name of Asif to hide his identity.