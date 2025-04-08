CPO Awards Commendation Certificates To Policemen For Chaklala Encounter
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 09:05 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to the policemen who took part in an encounter with a robbers’ gang in the area of Chaklala Police Station late Sunday night
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to the policemen who took part in an encounter with a robbers’ gang in the area of Chaklala Police Station late Sunday night.
Shakeel Kiani, the ring leader of an inter-district gang of robbers, was killed in the cross fire while his three accomplices escaped.
The CPO congratulated the police officers and men for their bravery and risking their lives in the line of duty despite the firing of dacoits led by Shakeel Kiani, the police spokesman said.
Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Civil Lines Mian Afzal Shah and SDPO Cantt Mirza Javed Iqbal received letters of commendation.
Station House Officer (SHO) Chaklala Inspector Hamid Kazmi, SHO Morgah Sub-Inspector Khalid Yar, SHO New Town Sub-Inspector Anwarul Haq, Sub-Inspector Mazhar Hanif, In-charge Chowki DHA Sub-Inspector Atif Sohail, In-charge Chowki Gulrez Sub-Inspector Luqman Pasha, Sub-Inspector Ishtiaq Haider, Assistant Sub-Inspector Samar Hussain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Asif Hussain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Umar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran Khalid, Head Constable Khurram Amir, Head Constable Ajmal, Head Constable Abdul Rashid, Constable Muhammad Raza, Constable Rafaqat, Constable Hamid and Constable Muhammad Tahir were awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.
Shakeel Kiani was known as the ‘King of House Robbery’ among the criminal circles. He had been included in the list of most wanted robbers of Punjab for the last five years. He had been declared a proclaimed offender in dozens of robbery cases registered in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Vehari and Bahawalpur, and a murder case in Gujranwala. He had made a fake identity card in the name of Asif to hide his identity.
Recent Stories
Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandung principles
CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen for Chaklala encounter
Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day, threatens wildlife & centuri ..
Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case
Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted to DSP rank
Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade cri ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangem ..
SECP Issues FAQs on Private fund Sector
DBAs elections conclude peacefully across Hazara division
Over 1,100 Rawalpindi cops deployed for PSL security
CJ urges judiciary to remain vigilant against corruption
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Indian Prime Minister in his hono ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandung principles5 minutes ago
-
CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen for Chaklala encounter5 minutes ago
-
Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day, threatens wildlife & centuries-old trees5 minutes ago
-
Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case5 minutes ago
-
Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted to DSP rank5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade critical to economic de ..25 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangements for matriculati ..13 minutes ago
-
DBAs elections conclude peacefully across Hazara division13 minutes ago
-
Over 1,100 Rawalpindi cops deployed for PSL security13 minutes ago
-
CJ urges judiciary to remain vigilant against corruption13 minutes ago
-
CDA to establish housing control agency to address property-related grievances25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS Gen Munir2 hours ago