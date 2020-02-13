UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Awards Prizes Over Outstanding Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:41 PM

CPO Cap (retd) Suhail Ch has awarded cash prizes and certificates among police officers on their outstanding performance, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :CPO Cap (retd) Suhail Ch has awarded cash prizes and certificates among police officers on their outstanding performance, here on Thursday.

SHO Millat Town Inspector Mohsin Munir and Incharge Investigation SI Riaz Hussain were awarded cash prizes and certificates.

Both officers had arrested seven criminals' gangs wanted in 27 cases and recovered illegally occupied property worth over Rs 10 million.

CPO gave away cash prizes and certificates among SHO Mansoorabad SI Ali Imran on taking effective measures against kite-flayers.

SHO Thikriwala Inspector Waheed Shahid, and Incharge Investigation SI Ikhlaq Hussain were also awarded distinguished certificates.

