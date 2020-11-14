UrduPoint.com
CPO Awards Prizes To Police Officials

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

CPO awards prizes to police officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to police officials in recognition of their excellent performance and bravery for arresting criminals.

In a formal ceremony here on Saturday, the CPO awarded cash prizes and certificates among police officials for arresting Shan Ali, who was trying to escape after killing Noman Abbas resident of Chak No.219-GB at Kutchery Gate Faisalabad, today.

