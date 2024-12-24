CPO chairs crime meeting to review performance of Police officers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday chaired a crime meeting and reviewed the police station, circle and division-wise crime and gave instructions to the officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO chairing a crime meeting held at the Police Lines Headquarters appreciated performance of the police officers on reduction of the crime rate this year.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other senior officers.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said,"Due to tireless day and night efforts of the police officers, we have succeeded in reducing crime." There has been a reduction in all types of crimes including robbery, murder, car and motorcycle lifting, he added.

All cases of robbery and murder were closed while the accused were brought to justice, the CPO said adding that the citizens got relief from the significant reduction in car snatching, car theft and the crackdown on drugs dealers.

During last four months, car snatching was completely controlled while a significant reduction was also recorded in car theft cases.

The performance should be further improved by focusing fully on this reduction in the crime rate. The performance in the crackdown on drugs dealers and conviction of the accused is commendable, however, this performance needs to be further improved, he added.

This year, around 200 accused were convicted by the courts in drug cases. Rawalpindi Police showed excellent performance in security and law and order duties as well as crime prevention, he highlighted.

The CPO said that the SCO Conference, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh cricket series, PSL matches, polio campaigns, Muharram Al-Haram, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and other law and order duties were performed in the best possible manner.

At the beginning of 2025, crime prevention, crackdown on drug dealers and eradication of criminal elements should be ensured with new passion, hard work and dedication, he directed the officers.