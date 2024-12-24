Open Menu

CPO Chairs Crime Meeting To Review Performance Of Police Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

CPO chairs crime meeting to review performance of Police officers

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday chaired a crime meeting and reviewed the police station, circle and division-wise crime and gave instructions to the officers concerned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday chaired a crime meeting and reviewed the police station, circle and division-wise crime and gave instructions to the officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO chairing a crime meeting held at the Police Lines Headquarters appreciated performance of the police officers on reduction of the crime rate this year.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other senior officers.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said,"Due to tireless day and night efforts of the police officers, we have succeeded in reducing crime." There has been a reduction in all types of crimes including robbery, murder, car and motorcycle lifting, he added.

All cases of robbery and murder were closed while the accused were brought to justice, the CPO said adding that the citizens got relief from the significant reduction in car snatching, car theft and the crackdown on drugs dealers.

During last four months, car snatching was completely controlled while a significant reduction was also recorded in car theft cases.

The performance should be further improved by focusing fully on this reduction in the crime rate. The performance in the crackdown on drugs dealers and conviction of the accused is commendable, however, this performance needs to be further improved, he added.

This year, around 200 accused were convicted by the courts in drug cases. Rawalpindi Police showed excellent performance in security and law and order duties as well as crime prevention, he highlighted.

The CPO said that the SCO Conference, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh cricket series, PSL matches, polio campaigns, Muharram Al-Haram, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and other law and order duties were performed in the best possible manner.

At the beginning of 2025, crime prevention, crackdown on drug dealers and eradication of criminal elements should be ensured with new passion, hard work and dedication, he directed the officers.

Related Topics

Cricket Murder Police Bangladesh Polio Law And Order Police Station Drugs Pakistan Super League Car Robbery Rawalpindi Circle Criminals Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Best Muharram New Zealand

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

11 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

11 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

22 minutes ago
 LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

26 minutes ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

31 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

31 minutes ago
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

31 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

32 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

1 hour ago
 Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

32 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

39 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan