CPO chairs meeting to curb heinous crimes

City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail held a meeting to review crime here at Police Lines on Thursday and directed to launch fresh operation against hardcore criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail held a meeting to review crime here at Police Lines on Thursday and directed to launch fresh operation against hardcore criminals.

The Police Chief also ordered officials to ensure good behaviour with the public, he also paid visit to different police stations adding that those involved in misbehaving would face the music.

He asked the police officers to give a quick response on all the emergency calls on Rescue 15.

He said, strict action must be taken against drug mafia, land mafia, gamblers, dacoits, robbers, car lifters and other hardcore criminals.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations Rai Mazhar, SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Divisional SPs Zia Uddin Ahmed, Tasawar Abbas, Kamran Amir, SDPOs Ijaz Shah, Azhar Shah, Beenish Fatima, Ch Assar, Tahir Kazmi, Saud Khan, Farhan Aslam, SHOs, Branch Incharges, Front Desks' staffers and other senior and junior police officers.