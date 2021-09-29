UrduPoint.com

CPO Chairs Meeting To Discuss 55 Murder Cases Of Pothohar Division With Plaintiffs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:52 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :A meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younis with the plaintiffs of 55 murder cases under investigation in Pothohar Division.

According to a police spokesman, all cases were discussed with the plaintiffs and investigating officers. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation and SP Pothohar were also present in the meeting.

The CPO discussed all the cases and gave important instructions to the investigation officers, SDPO, SP Pothohar, Tasawar Iqbal, SSP Investigation, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah.

The meeting was organized to apprise the plaintiffs about progress of the cases and to remove their reservations if any.

The CPO also issued important instructions and gave timelines to arrest accused and completion of challans in several cases.

The plaintiffs appreciated holding of such meeting to apprise them about progress of the investigation and said that they are satisfied with the instructions issued by CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis to the investigation officers.

CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis said that the arrest of the accused in heinous crimes, collection of the solid evidence and effective investigation can help in conviction and sentence of the accused.

Such meetings would also be held for Rawal and Saddar division murder cases in presence of plaintiffs and senior police officers, he added.

