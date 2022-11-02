CPO chairs meeting to review crime situation

A meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters in the chair of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari to review crime situation here on Wednesday, police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters in the chair of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari to review crime situation here on Wednesday, police spokesman said.

Among others, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and officials were present on the occassion.

During the meeting, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, also reviewed the performance of SDPOs and Station House Officer SHOs individually.

Due to poor performance, SHO Airport and SHO Rawat were dismissed from service whereas SHO Westridge, SHO Mandra, SHO Morgah and former SHO Taxila were given major punishment after departmental action due to poor performance.

CPO said that there is a zero tolerance on corruption, poor performance and negligence.

He said that there must be crackdown against the criminals and organized and active gangs.

The banks will ensure security checking and implementation of security Standard Operating Procedure SOPs to avoid crime related incidents.

Divisional SPs should ensure arrest of notorious criminals in the jurisdiction of their police stations. He said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.