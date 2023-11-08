CPO chairs meeting to review crime situation

A meeting here on Thursday was held here under the chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani to review the crime situation in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A meeting here on Thursday was held here under the chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani to review the crime situation in the city.

SSP Operations Faisal Saleem, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, Divisional SPs, Senior Traffic Officers, SDPOs, SHOs, and other officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the CPO reviewed the performance of concerned officers in preventing motorcycle theft and their efforts in combating drug abuse.

He instructed the Divisional SPs to identify crime hotspots and develop a coordinated strategy for crime prevention.

While commending the police teams for reducing vehicle theft incidents, he emphasized the need to further improve the performance and launch of effective search operations against the criminal elements.

Hamdani also praised the steps to combat drug abuse and emphasized the need for more efforts to flourish a drug-free society.

Additionally, he directed Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan to maintain traffic flow and ensure the deployment of traffic officers in the field to keep uninterrupted traffic flow.

He emphasized the importance of taking strict action against illegal parking which created mess on the roads.