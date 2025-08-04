CPO Chairs Meeting To Review Crime Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 09:24 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani chaired a meeting to review crime situation,maintain law and order on Monday.
The meeting was attended by SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SP Security, SP Headquarters, SP CIA, SDPOs, SHOs, and other senior officials.
During the meeting, the CPO individually reviewed the performance of officers and issued important instructions to prevent crimes.
CPO Hamdani said that all available resources will be used to prevent crime and ensure the safety of citizens.
He warned that criminals will be dealt with firmly, and no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.
He emphasized that the protection of citizens' lives and property is the police’s top priority and that peace and order will be maintained at all costs.
