CPO Chairs Meeting To Review Crimes Situation In Kahuta Circle
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday chaired a meeting here at the Police Lines Headquarters to review the crime situation in the Kahuta Circle.
Among others, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SP Saddar, SP Crime Investigation Agency, and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
While reviewing the performance of officers, CPO Hamdani directed to ensure the arrest of suspects involved in the cases under investigation and timely submission of their challans in courts.
He asked the officers to intensify their efforts in the ongoing crackdown against drug-related cases.
He also stressed the importance of utilizing all available resources to apprehend the accused involved in illegal activities.
The CPO further instructed that the Tenancy law should be implemented in letter and spirit, besides keeping the record of tenants and domestic servants by the respective police stations.
He called for effective patrolling to combat street crimes and ensure public safety. He also stressed the need to closely monitor the proclaimed offenders and hardcore criminals.
CPO reaffirmed that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the top priority of police for which all available resources should be utilized.
