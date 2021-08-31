CPO chairs meeting to review Pirwadhai Madrasa harassment case progress

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday night chaired a meeting to review progress in the Pirwadhai Madrasa Harassment case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday night chaired a meeting to review progress in the Pirwadhai Madrasa Harassment case.

The meeting decided that the victim and both the accused would undergo polygraph tests in the case.

Accused Shah Nawaz would also be subjected to a potency test while the accused would be investigated to recover the weapon.

The CPO directed the members of the special team to fulfill all the legal requirements to ensure investigation on merit.

He asked the officers to investigate the case purely on merit and uncover the facts with solid evidence so that the accused could be brought to justice.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigations, SP Headquarters, SP Rawal, DSP City, SHO Women, SHO Pirwadhai Police Stations, and Investigating Officer.

A police spokesman informed that according to the FIR, the incident took place on August 15 while the incident was reported on August 17.

A case was registered on the same day and the victim was sent to the hospital for medical examination.

On-demand of the doctor, on August 18, after the permission of the court, the victim underwent a medical examination and the report of the doctor was made part of the case file.

He informed that a special team was formed under the supervision of SSP Investigation comprising SP Headquarter, SP Rawal, DSP City, SHO Pirwadhai, SHO Women police station, and the investigation officer.